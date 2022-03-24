Following a serious collision between a cyclist and a driver who failed to stop on the A10, a man has been arrested. - Credit: Google

The collision happened at Ely Road, Chittering on March 21 at around 8:25pm, a 32-year-old man from Cambridge has since been arrested.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

RP41 Cambs

Suspect located as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious injury, fail to stop collision.

Arrested for multiple offences and vehicle seized for examination

351830/350637 pic.twitter.com/u7u8LDPiIr — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) March 23, 2022

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "The 32-year-old from Cambridge was arrested yesterday afternoon (March 23).

"They were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and making a false statement to obtain insurance.

"He has been released under investigation and our enquiries continue."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw a car with bodywork damage in the area at the time or has any other information, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact the police online, speak to them via web chat or call on 101, quoting incident 417 of March 21.



