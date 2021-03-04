Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
Police in Cambridgeshire have arrested 13 people and seized drugs worth more than £200,000 during a two-week fight against county line drug dealing.
Between February 18 and March 1, officers executed warrants and carried out patrols in Cambridge, Huntingdon, Peterborough and London.
They seized drugs including crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis with a street value of more than £218,000, as well as cash, mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.
Seven weapons have also been taken off the streets including a gas-powered pistol, sawn off shotgun, two machetes, knuckle duster and large knife.
Eight people have since been charged with offences around the supply of class A drugs, possession of weapons and human trafficking.
The force has also referred three people to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as potential victims of exploitation.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien who lead the operation said: “Drug networks, and in particular county lines, bring a whole host of criminality to our county, including violence and exploitation.
“Our efforts over these two weeks and beyond reflects our commitment to tackling county lines and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities, in particular those at risk of exploitation.
“However, we cannot tackle this issue alone and we need the public to help us by reporting suspicious drug activity and identifying those who are being exploited.”
If you suspect someone is at risk of exploitation, you can report it here: https://bit.ly/3bUFoUU.