20 parking tickets were issued to drivers who parked their vehicles illegally in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9).

Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) say they had a ‘busy day’ issuing the tickets while out and about on patrol in the area.

After sharing their work on social media, residents commented in hopes that the tickets will stop people parking where they shouldn’t do.

One person said “Hopefully a few cars parked on Forehill got a ticket” while another added “Let’s hope all the cars that park all day in the High Street take note!”.

As well as the parking tickets, the team dealt with two beggars, helped to look after a lady who had fallen over, were handed a bank card that was found on the Market Square and helped to deal with a sexual offence that was reported.

A spokesperson for Policing East Cambridgeshire said: “We were also obtaining witness details and information to apply for an ASB injunction against a group of youths who are causing all kinds of problems in Ely.

“If you have had any problems with this group of youths, we would like to hear from you.”