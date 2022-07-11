News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM July 11, 2022
20 parking tickets were issued in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9).

20 parking tickets were issued in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9). - Credit: POLICE

20 parking tickets were issued to drivers who parked their vehicles illegally in Ely city centre on Saturday (July 9). 

Officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) say they had a ‘busy day’ issuing the tickets while out and about on patrol in the area. 

After sharing their work on social media, residents commented in hopes that the tickets will stop people parking where they shouldn’t do. 

One person said “Hopefully a few cars parked on Forehill got a ticket” while another added “Let’s hope all the cars that park all day in the High Street take note!”. 

As well as the parking tickets, the team dealt with two beggars, helped to look after a lady who had fallen over, were handed a bank card that was found on the Market Square and helped to deal with a sexual offence that was reported. 

A spokesperson for Policing East Cambridgeshire said: “We were also obtaining witness details and information to apply for an ASB injunction against a group of youths who are causing all kinds of problems in Ely. 

“If you have had any problems with this group of youths, we would like to hear from you.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A142 Witchford near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Pair trapped after A142 crash rescued from ditch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police confirmed a woman motorist has died following a crash at Doddington on Saturday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman, 80, dies following A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon