Published: 3:07 PM March 5, 2021

The teenager from Soham was arrested for breaching his criminal behaviour order. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy from east Cambridgeshire after he breached a criminal behaviour order.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary neighbourhood officers arrested the teenager, who lives in Soham, on Thursday, March 4.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear in court in April.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Yesterday neighbourhood officers arrested a 14-year-old boy from Soham for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

“He’s since been charged with the offence and will appear in court next month. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.”