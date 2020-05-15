Village phone box transforms to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

The phone box on Mill Street in Isleham has turned into a community pantry and children’s book exchange for residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: FACEBOOK/JOANNE PAWSON/MARK GOLDSACK Archant

A village phone box has been transformed into a community pantry and children’s book exchange to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Embed:

Since the phone box on Mill Street in Isleham was taken over by the village’s cricket club last week, which has grown popular with residents, different items have been donated for anyone in need to collect.

Items ranging from pasta, drinks, emergency toilet roll and children’s books have been donated so far, with one volunteer checking its stock once a day, with any extra items donated to the local food bank.

Shelves were fitted by cricket club members, with the lower half of the phone box to be used for children’s gifts such as books and quizzes.

Writing on social media, one resident said that “if anyone requires anything, please help yourself and feel proud that the community you live in has helped”, while another said “it is so lovely to see that so many people have contributed to it”.

The phone box on Mill Street in Isleham has turned into a community pantry and children�s book exchange for residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/JOANNE PAWSON The phone box on Mill Street in Isleham has turned into a community pantry and children�s book exchange for residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/JOANNE PAWSON

The phone box on Mill Street in Isleham has turned into a community pantry and children�s book exchange for residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/MARK GOLDSACK The phone box on Mill Street in Isleham has turned into a community pantry and children�s book exchange for residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/MARK GOLDSACK

You may also want to watch: