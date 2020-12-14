Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:15 14 December 2020

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Members of the Littleport Town Cricket Club committee, now no longer functioning, decided to donate money left in the club to the young people of the village through its scout and guide hut committee. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

Like any well-used facility, the Littleport Scout and Guide Hut always needs running repairs and refurbishment to keep it up to date, which requires money.

Chris Farrell can be seen with Jinna South and Nik Marsh at a Littleport Town Cricket Club awards night two seasons ago. Picture: LYN GIBB-DE SWARTEChris Farrell can be seen with Jinna South and Nik Marsh at a Littleport Town Cricket Club awards night two seasons ago. Picture: LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

The hut is the home of most scouting and guiding activities in the village, but earlier this month, it needed urgent attention, such as secure doors to be emplaced and other repairs to locks following damage caused by two break-ins.

However, help was at hand through the Littleport Town Cricket Club committee.

Now no longer functioning, committee members decided to donate the money left in the club to the young people of Littleport through the scout and guide hut committee.

Chris Farrell, captain at Littleport Town Cricket Club, then informed the scout and guide hut of the £2,800 donated, plus windfall last week.

On top of this, the scout and guide hut committee also received £2,250 from Littleport Parish Council towards their funds.

The Littleport Scout and Guide Hut. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTEThe Littleport Scout and Guide Hut. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

