Cricketers stay motivated and keep fit thanks to lockdown fitness test

PUBLISHED: 17:46 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 09 June 2020

Members from City of Ely Cricket Club have taken part in a fitness challenge during the coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Picture: IAN CARTER

Members from City of Ely Cricket Club have taken part in a fitness challenge during the coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Picture: IAN CARTER

From a gentle walk to an intense cycle ride, there is no question if City of Ely Cricket Club are keeping themselves both physically and mentally fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since launching a Strava group last month, cricketers have been logging their running, cycling and walking progress through the fitness app, in a bid to keep members fit and healthy while they can’t play.

Whilst abiding by social distancing guidelines, members have kept each other motivated through their different exercises, either in person or online, as well as encouraging some to exercise more often.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for City of Ely CC said: “Members of the club have been logging their running, cycling, walking and other workouts via this fitness app. We are aiming to help keep each other fit, healthy and moving during lockdown.

“Some people regularly do this, some are trying new things and there were some amazing individual efforts. I’m just enjoying seeing teammates names on the scorecard, even if it’s in a different way.

“I love seeing everyone’s workouts popping up on my Strava feed. It’s keeping me going.

“Whatever type of exercise you’re doing we’d love to see it. Keep getting stronger everyone and enjoy it.”

County council finds a spare field that could become a drive thru' McDonalds and Costa on the outskirts of Soham

These were the happy customers at McDonalds in Peterborough last month when it re-opened. Will customers be as happy to see a new drive thru' open in Soham? Picture; TERRY HARRIS .

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Mum's warning after girls, 12, left 'uncomfortable' after being followed by men in car

Two 12-year-old girls were followed by men in this car in Littleport on Saturday, June 6 at around 3pm. Picture: Submitted

Friends, families and fans make some noise for ex-Mildenhall speedway star Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres� partner Jodie with daughters Anaiya, Lilou and father David Ayres. Picture: JON AND KELLY ARMSTRONG/DO IT FOR DANNY

Sister of black man stopped by police in Ely claims that 'racism and social profiling are everywhere'

Chief constable Nick Dean has resoonded to a video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely. The video - published on our website today - was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown).

