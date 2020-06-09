Cricketers stay motivated and keep fit thanks to lockdown fitness test

Members from City of Ely Cricket Club have taken part in a fitness challenge during the coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

From a gentle walk to an intense cycle ride, there is no question if City of Ely Cricket Club are keeping themselves both physically and mentally fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since launching a Strava group last month, cricketers have been logging their running, cycling and walking progress through the fitness app, in a bid to keep members fit and healthy while they can’t play.

Whilst abiding by social distancing guidelines, members have kept each other motivated through their different exercises, either in person or online, as well as encouraging some to exercise more often.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for City of Ely CC said: “Members of the club have been logging their running, cycling, walking and other workouts via this fitness app. We are aiming to help keep each other fit, healthy and moving during lockdown.

“Some people regularly do this, some are trying new things and there were some amazing individual efforts. I’m just enjoying seeing teammates names on the scorecard, even if it’s in a different way.

“I love seeing everyone’s workouts popping up on my Strava feed. It’s keeping me going.

“Whatever type of exercise you’re doing we’d love to see it. Keep getting stronger everyone and enjoy it.”