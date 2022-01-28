City of Ely CC hope to move into their new ground north of the city in 2024, ending nearly 170 years at the Paradise Centre (inset). - Credit: Linden Homes (Vistry)/Daniel Mason

A cricket club is hoping plans for a new ground, including a pavilion, will ensure it has a facility “everyone can be proud of”.

City of Ely Cricket Club are aiming to move into a new space as part of the Ely North development off Lynn Road.

“I think the idea for the club to keep the space for other events, not just cricket,” club secretary Alex Cann said.

“As we develop, it will grow as more people know about the space. It will be a really useful facility.”

Plans to move from City of Ely’s existing base at the Paradise Centre on Newnham Street progressed after the Ely North development was agreed last year.

A design of the new pavilion that City of Ely Cricket Club would use at their new ground. - Credit: Pegasus Design

As well as a pavilion and sports pitches, the development includes 228 homes which forms part of the wider North Ely scheme of 1,200 homes agreed in 2016.

“The plans are really exciting for us as a club,” said Mr Cann.

“Everyone is talking about it; one place had a new pavilion built and the change was astronomical.”

City of Ely, who have played at the Paradise ground since around 1856, boasts approximately 250 members.

City of Ely CC hope to move into their new ground north of the city in 2024, ending nearly 170 years at the Paradise Centre. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Its senior setup includes three men’s and one women’s team across Saturdays and Sundays, as well as junior sides ranging from under 9s to under 15s.

Mr Cann has taken inspiration from other cricket clubs, such as Burwell & Exning CC as a way of utilising their facilities for the wider community.

"We hope to move in around two to two-and-a-half years’ time," he said.

“The idea is to make people think a cricket club is not just for summer.

“More people will want to help develop the club and become more enhanced as we progress between now and moving in.”

City of Ely CC hope to move into their new ground north of the city in 2024, ending nearly 170 years at the Paradise Centre. - Credit: Linden Homes (Vistry)

Talks between City of Ely CC and Ely City Crusaders FC, who currently ground share with the cricket club, are ongoing on how the new facilities will be used.

And although there will be extra costs to consider at their new home, such as maintenance, Mr Cann hopes the cricket club can create a stronger impact on the city.

“The plans have made everyone more professional about the way they take their game,” he added.

“I hope these plans can help us be loud and proud of who we are as we own a facility that everyone can be proud of."