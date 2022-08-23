Updated

Firefighters tackled a 45-acre field blaze near Little Downham on August 22. - Credit: Contributed

Multiple fire crews had to deal with several blazes over 45 acres of land in East Cambridgeshire.

More than 25 firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Black Bank Road near Little Downham at 12.55pm on Monday, August 22.

Crews arrived in the area to find fires across three different fields.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “More than 25 firefighters, including crews from Ely, Chatteris, Cottenham and Cambridge attended, along with crews from Newmarket in Suffolk.

“Firefighters arrived to find multiple fires across three, 15-acre fields.

“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets and returned to their stations by 5.45pm.”

Fire crews continued to inspect the area until it was made safe and said the cause was accidental.

In July, a crop fire involving 200 acres of farmland had to be brought under control in Haddenham.

Fifty firefighters from across the county and Suffolk were among those called to the scene.