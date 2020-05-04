Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday
PUBLISHED: 00:25 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 00:39 04 May 2020
Fire crews are at scene of a major blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire.
Firefighters were called at around 10.30pm to find flames shooting through part of the college.
Impington Village College, which has around 1400 pupils, has like all schools been closed because of trhe coronavirus pandemic.
Station commander Ben Fawcett said: ”A number of crews are currently responding to the fire.
“Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don’t go to the area.”
He said the fire was contained and he said people hearing explosions had nothing to worry about as these were “a few cylinders going off and these were now being cooled”.
He promised: “There’s nothing to worry about. It is now relatively safe.”
