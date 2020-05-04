Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Archant

Fire crews are at scene of a major blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called at around 10.30pm to find flames shooting through part of the college.

Impington Village College, which has around 1400 pupils, has like all schools been closed because of trhe coronavirus pandemic.

Station commander Ben Fawcett said: ”A number of crews are currently responding to the fire.

“Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don’t go to the area.”

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

He said the fire was contained and he said people hearing explosions had nothing to worry about as these were “a few cylinders going off and these were now being cooled”.

He promised: “There’s nothing to worry about. It is now relatively safe.”

Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control.



Footage from the scene #ImpingtonFire #Impington pic.twitter.com/V8eiXRLue3 — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) May 3, 2020

You may also want to watch: