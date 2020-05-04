Advanced search

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday

PUBLISHED: 00:25 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 00:39 04 May 2020

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Archant

Fire crews are at scene of a major blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire.

Firefighters were called at around 10.30pm to find flames shooting through part of the college.

Impington Village College, which has around 1400 pupils, has like all schools been closed because of trhe coronavirus pandemic.

Station commander Ben Fawcett said: ”A number of crews are currently responding to the fire.

“Please keep windows closed if you live nearby and don’t go to the area.”

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

He said the fire was contained and he said people hearing explosions had nothing to worry about as these were “a few cylinders going off and these were now being cooled”.

He promised: “There’s nothing to worry about. It is now relatively safe.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Most Read

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Latest from the Ely Standard

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college - crews called at around 10.30pm Sunday

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 2

Q2. What is the current 100m mens world record set by Usain Bolt in 2009? Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

COLUMN; A personal view of the life and challenges of Royal Papworth Hospital in the midst of a pandemic

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak
Drive 24