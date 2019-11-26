Witchford students get creative career insight at university taster day

Photography, music and fashion were in the spotlight for students from Witchford Village College on a cultural tester day.

They had the opportunity to have hands on experience from individuals involved in different creative industries at Anglia Ruskin University.

It ranged from 'Life as a freelance fashion photographer', graphic design and Photoshop workshops.

Students could also discover what careers were linked to a working theatre and experience a recording studio with a Grammy-award winning mix engineer.

They also visited the internationally recognised music and drama therapy centre to learn about careers in this area.

Jo Gordon, marketing manager at WVC, said: "This type of experience really showcases creative careers and gave students a great opportunity at the University to also get an idea of what university life is like.

"Students reflected on the many areas they had visited, including taking photos of work displayed in the exhibition space.

"It gave them a real insight into creative careers and how many different options there were in the industry."

