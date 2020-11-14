Advanced search

Crashed car sends road safety message to students preparing to get behind the wheel

14 November, 2020 - 09:30
A crashed Mini car has been set up to teach students a lesson in road safety before they get behind the wheel. Picture: Supplied

A crashed Mini car has been set up to teach students a lesson in road safety before they get behind the wheel. Picture: Supplied

A “bashed up Mini” car is being sent around schools in Cambridgeshire as part of important road safety lessons before students get behind the wheel.

A crashed Mini car has been set up to teach students a lesson in road safety before they get behind the wheel. Picture: Supplied

The ‘crash car’ is on display for Year 12 pupils at Bishop Laney Sixth Form college in Ely and lessons are being delivered by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership.

The ‘Cambs Drive iQ’ programme provides young people with a virtual experience of different driving situations, preparing them to become better and safer drivers.

“I now know how to deal with passengers when I am the designated driver, getting them safely from A to B,” said one student.

“The harsh reality is that one in five new drivers has a crash within 12 months of passing their test. I don’t want my friends to be involved in a crash and I know now, how to avoid one myself.”

Caleb, 16 and studying sport science and geography, said: “We need to look out for each other.”

Even if students were not thinking about learning to drive soon, Cambs Drive iQ gave give them tips which could keep them safe as passengers.

The programme is now being operated in eighteen schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with over 1,500 students signing up to take part.

Adam Steels, headteacher, said: “This platform engages with young people from the start, preparing them for the potential challenges they may face whilst driving.

“It’s a good way to influence attitudes towards driving in a classroom environment and should arm our young drivers with everything they need to know to stay safe on the roads.

“This is just one of the life skills we ensure our students leave us with, through our PLEDGES+ programmes.”

