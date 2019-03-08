Advanced search

Driver and passengers taken to hospital after car collides with lamppost on A10 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 August 2019

A male driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital after their car left the road and collided with a lamppost on the roundabout linking the A10 and Amey Recycling Centre. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

A male driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital after their car left the road and collided with a lamppost on the roundabout linking the A10 and Amey Recycling Centre.

The collision, involving a black Nissan Almera, happened at about 8.15pm on the roundabout linking the A10 and Amey Recycling Centre.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a man and woman who are both in their 20s, were also taken to Addenbrooke's as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sgt Aaron Murphy said: "We are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed the crash or the car being driven in the moments leading up to it."

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Muskett or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

