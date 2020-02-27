Advanced search

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction - road closures in place

PUBLISHED: 11:44 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 27 February 2020

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash between a car and lorry on the A142 at Witcham Toll this morning.

Police confirmed two people have been injured in the smash which happened at around 10.30am on February 27 - with one person described as "walking wounded".

Firefighters and the air ambulance are on-scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 10.32am with reports of a collision on the A142 at Witcham Toll between a lorry and a car.

"Two people have been removed from the car, one described as walking wounded, other serious injuries and likely to be taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

"The road has been closed from the Sutton roundabout."

