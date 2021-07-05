Published: 5:03 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM July 5, 2021

Moo-ve on down to Cambridge city centre from now until September 4 and you’ll discover no fewer than 90 colourful and creative cow sculptures.

The Cows about Cambridge art trail is available for local families and groups of friends to enjoy for free.

Each of the 44 cow sculptures and 46 mini moos has been hand-decorated by a national or regional artist, school or community group.

They all are situated in Covid-friendly locations in the open air or within public spaces indoors.

Cow on the river as part of the Cows About Cambridge arts trail - Credit: COWS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE

Covering 10 miles, the entire trail can be walked during a day out; many of the cows can be found grazing near hospitality venues, or in ideal spots for a picnic.

A printed trail map showing all the locations can be collected in shopping centres or from the Cambridge BID Ambassadors.

Maps can also be downloaded from the website. An app is also available to help geo-locate Cows, unlock rewards and track your trail progress.

Mini Moo enjoys a visit to The Spinney primary school in Cambridge. - Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

The app's features include the chance to vote for your favourite cow and add selfies to the online gallery.

The Cows about Cambridge project - one of the largest mass-participation art events to ever come to the city - is delivered by Wild in Art with Break charity, Cambridge BID and Thameslink.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and Co-founder of event producers Wild in Art, said: “Not only will these beautiful bovines bring a smile to your face, but they also have a serious role to play in encouraging conversations about the climate and how we look after our world.

Say hello to stunning Stardust, who features in the Cows About Cambridge art trail - Credit: Richard Marsham - RMG Photography

After the trail ends, all of the cows will be herded together for a final farewell weekend.

Then the large cow sculptures will be auctioned off to raise money for Break, while the mini moos will be homed with the schools and community groups that created them.