News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

90 colourful cow sculptures on show in free art trail

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:03 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 5:07 PM July 5, 2021
Cows about Cambridge art trail

Cows about Cambridge art trail - Credit: Richard Marsham - RMG PhotographyTel - 07798 758711

Moo-ve on down to Cambridge city centre from now until September 4 and you’ll discover no fewer than 90 colourful and creative cow sculptures.

The Cows about Cambridge art trail is available for local families and groups of friends to enjoy for free.

Each of the 44 cow sculptures and 46 mini moos has been hand-decorated by a national or regional artist, school or community group.

They all are situated in Covid-friendly locations in the open air or within public spaces indoors.

Cow on the river as part of the Cows About Cambridge arts trail

Cow on the river as part of the Cows About Cambridge arts trail - Credit: COWS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE

Covering 10 miles, the entire trail can be walked during a day out; many of the cows can be found grazing near hospitality venues, or in ideal spots for a picnic.

A printed trail map showing all the locations can be collected in shopping centres or from the Cambridge BID Ambassadors.

You may also want to watch:

Maps can also be downloaded from the website. An app is also available to help geo-locate Cows, unlock rewards and track your trail progress.

Mini Moo enjoys a visit to The Spinney primary school in Cambridge. .

Mini Moo enjoys a visit to The Spinney primary school in Cambridge. - Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

The app's features include the chance to vote for your favourite cow and add selfies to the online gallery.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
  2. 2 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father 
  3. 3 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  1. 4 Bare knuckle star bids to inspire next generation at former club
  2. 5 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  3. 6 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’ 
  4. 7 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
  5. 8 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  6. 9 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  7. 10 Police enquiries continue into diners who refused to pay £200 bill

The Cows about Cambridge project - one of the largest mass-participation art events to ever come to the city - is delivered by Wild in Art with Break charity, Cambridge BID and Thameslink.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and Co-founder of event producers Wild in Art, said: “Not only will these beautiful bovines bring a smile to your face, but they also have a serious role to play in encouraging conversations about the climate and how we look after our world.

Say hello to stunning Stardust, who features in the Cows About Cambridge art trail

Say hello to stunning Stardust, who features in the Cows About Cambridge art trail - Credit: Richard Marsham - RMG Photography

After the trail ends, all of the cows will be herded together for a final farewell weekend.

Then the large cow sculptures will be auctioned off to raise money for Break, while the mini moos will be homed with the schools and community groups that created them.

Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Sam Bradford

Cambridgeshire

Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Person cut out of vehicle after car ends up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines.

£100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus