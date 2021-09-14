Published: 12:27 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM September 14, 2021

43 Cows About Cambridge sculptures will go under the hammer at an auction in aid of children's charity Break. Pictured is Stardust - Credit: Cows About Cambridge

An online auction is now accepting bids for 43 cow sculptures currently found grazing in shopping centres and open spaces.

With the Cows about Cambridge art trail now finished, the organisers at Wild in Art are asking people to give their favourite sculpture a forever home while raising money for children's charity, Break.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, said: "Our beautiful bovines have inspired conversations about the environment, supported the arts sector and local businesses, celebrated the culture and heritage of Cambridge - and simply made people smile.

43 Cows About Cambridge sculptures will go under the hammer at an auction in aid of children's charity Break. Pictured is Cowbridges - Credit: COWS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE

“It’s now time for us to generate a legacy for Break, a local charity, as we find permanent homes for these udderly unique and quite stunning pieces of art.”

Containing 43 lots, the auction catalogue is currently available for browsing at www.cowsaboutcambridge.co.uk/auction.

The majority of lots showcase lifesize cow sculptures decorated by regional and national artists.

You may also want to watch:

These range from sparkling Stardust, covered from head to hoof in glittering mosaic mirror tiles, to Botanicow, which takes its inspiration from the plants and collections found in Cambridge University Botanic Gardens.

Cows About Cambridge: MooMoo-O-Tron III - Credit: Cows About Cambridge

Only two mini moos, lots 15 and 32, are waiting to be snapped up within the auction because most of these smaller sculptures will return to the schools and community groups that created them.

The online auction will remain open for browsing and bids until September 23, when celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson will bring the hammer down during an in-person event at the Graduate Cambridge Hotel.

All lots can be viewed in advance during a farewell weekend at The Grafton from September 17-19.