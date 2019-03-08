Cow wandering along River Cam rescued by fire crews

Three fire crews from Cambridge and one from Ely were called to Upware to rescue a cow. It was found along the river near the marina on Harrison's Drove.

A cow had to be rescued after it was found wandering along the River Cam at Upware.

Last night crews were called to help remoooooove a cow from the River Cam

The cow definitely wasn't milking it, she was udderly stuck in thick weeds



Three crews from Cambridge and one from Ely were called to a large animal rescue along the river near the marina on Harrison's Drove.

Crews arrived at 5.51pm on Monday (August 12) to find a cow in water.

Wearing specialist in-water kit firefighters released the cow and returned the cow safely to the bank.

The crews returned to their stations by 9.40pm.

In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post, Cambs Fire tweeted: "Crews were called to help remoooooove a cow from the River Cam.

"The cow definitely wasn't milking it. She was udderly stuck in thick weeds."