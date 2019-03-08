Cow wandering along River Cam rescued by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 14:41 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 13 August 2019
Archant
A cow had to be rescued after it was found wandering along the River Cam at Upware.
Three crews from Cambridge and one from Ely were called to a large animal rescue along the river near the marina on Harrison's Drove.
Crews arrived at 5.51pm on Monday (August 12) to find a cow in water.
Wearing specialist in-water kit firefighters released the cow and returned the cow safely to the bank.
Three fire crews from Cambridge and one from Ely were called to Upware to rescue a cow. It was found along the river near the marina on Harrison’s Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.
The crews returned to their stations by 9.40pm.
In a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post, Cambs Fire tweeted: "Crews were called to help remoooooove a cow from the River Cam.
"The cow definitely wasn't milking it. She was udderly stuck in thick weeds."