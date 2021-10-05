Published: 11:58 AM October 5, 2021

East Cambridgeshire residents will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccination when a health and happiness event returns on October 16.

The Health and Happiness Day, which first took place in 2016 at Ely Country Park, is a one-day even featuring demonstrations and guidance from local organisations.

The event will take place at Littleport Leisure Centre, Camel Road, CB6 1EW from 10am until 2pm.

As part of the district’s Covid-19 recovery process, this event is aimed at residents of Little Downham and Littleport.

Future events will focus on other areas within the district.

Organisations including The PORT Youth Group, Voluntary Community Action East Cambs and Healthwatch Cambs will all be attending the event to provide information and advice.

Residents will also be able to receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Residents who have not received either dose of the vaccine will be able to stop by without an appointment.

Those who have had their first dose of Pfizer at least eight weeks ago will be able to visit to receive their second dose.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “After a successful virtual event earlier on in the year, I am really pleased to see the return of an in-person 'health and happiness' event.

“Over the past 18 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the importance of looking after our health and wellbeing.

"And this event is a great way for residents to engage with their communities and local organisations.

“It is going to be a fantastic way for the community to come together all in the name of health and happiness.

"I would encourage residents to make use of this - it’s free to attend and there is no need to book a ticket.”

The council’s housing and community advice bus will also be at the event offering help and advice on a range of topics.

Covid-19 measures including face masks in enclosed spaces, hand sanitising stations, a one-way system and an increased cleaning regime will be in place to protect staff and visitors at the event.

Residents are also advised to take a rapid COVID-19 test before attending as part of the twice weekly testing recommendation.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the event and instead should isolate and book a PCR test.