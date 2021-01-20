Published: 11:56 AM January 20, 2021

GP surgeries in Cottenham, Waterbeach, Willingham and Bottisham are starting to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations. - Credit: CAMBS CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP

GP surgeries in Cottenham, Waterbeach, Willingham and Bottisham are starting to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to patients aged over 80 as well as local care homes residents and staff.

Practices including Cottenham Surgery, Maple Surgery (Bar Hill), Milton Surgery, Waterbeach Surgery, Willingham Medical Practice and Bottisham Medical Practice are now inviting their patients in the first priority groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The practices have worked to quickly redesign their sites and put in place safe processes to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination.

Eligible patients will be contacted direct to book an appointment. Each GP-led Primary Care Network (PCN) will have a dedicated vaccination hub located at one of their sites.

This means some patients will have to visit a different practice to their usual one to receive their vaccination. Full details will be given to patients when contacted.

A full list of all sites now offering Covid-19 vaccines in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is available online.