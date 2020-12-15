Published: 10:03 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020

GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire are in the first wave of GPs to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents over the age of 80. Picture: PA - Credit: Archant

GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire will be in the first wave of GPs to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents over the age of 80.

The practices based in Ely, Soham, Haddenham, Burwell and Littleport - who will be offering the vaccine from today (Tuesday December 15) - have worked quickly to redesign their sites and ensure the safety of patients.

Their teams have been working hard to contact local residents aged over 80 to book them in for an appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Anthony Gunstone, a GP at Staploe GP practice said: “We are delighted to support the biggest and most highly anticipated national immunisation campaign in history by vaccinating and protecting our vulnerable local residents against Covid-19.

“We are working hard with other local GP practices, getting ready to deliver the vaccinations to those most at risk from Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

“Please do not call the GP practice to book, we will contact you. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would encourage you to take this opportunity up. “When you attend your appointment, you will need to follow social distancing guidance, bring and wear a face masks or visor, and follow hand hygiene guidance. These steps help to save lives.

“We want to reassure patients that our GP practices will remain open and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.”

MORE: Rise in Covid-19 cases across Fenland’s education settings while East Cambs reports dropGP sites providing jabs will be spread across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with more joining on a phased basis.

The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs) with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during December and in New Year.

In East Cambridgeshire, the vaccination programme will be managed by a number of GP practices which form the local Primary Care Networks. These new sites coming after the first two Hospital Vaccination Centres opened last week in Cambridge and Peterborough.

More information about the Covid-19 vaccination in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is available online.