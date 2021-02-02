Published: 3:57 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 4:00 PM February 2, 2021

Funding and video training about Covid-19 safety measures is available for taxi drivers in East Cambridgeshire thanks to a county-wide scheme.

The county-wide scheme - which is a partnership between East Cambs District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council - will explain necessary safety precautions including cleaning, cashless payment and the use of masks.

It will also provide a subsidy for fitting a screen within their vehicle.

The video includes guidance such as asking passengers if they have any COVID-19 symptoms before entering the vehicle, different points to sanitise their hands, maintaining social distancing where possible and opening windows for ventilation.

To help residents identify drivers who have undertaken the training and provided a screen in their vehicle, drivers will also be provided with a sticker to put on display.

The council says the scheme will have a phased roll-out throughout the local district and city councils in Cambridgeshire and more information of each local authority’s launch of the safety scheme will be available on their websites.

It adds that car sharing has been identified as a high risk for Covid-19 transmission as people from different households share a confined space for some time.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has identified taxi drivers being in a higher risk occupation.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee for East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "In East Cambridgeshire there is a reliance on taxis as a mode of transport for residents to get to the shops.

"This reliance will increase now the vaccine is being rolled out and residents, especially the elderly and vulnerable, attend their GP surgery or a mass vaccination site to obtain their vaccination.

“Partition screens are now widely used in areas where social distancing is still possible such as shops.

"Similar protection should therefore be provided in cars where maintaining a two-metre distance may not be possible.

“I am glad to see this new safety scheme and I hope that drivers, taxi firms and passengers really do get behind it.”

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: “Screens in cars add an additional layer to reduce the risk of transmission and the grant makes this more affordable.

"Please do take part in this scheme, it will provide reassurance to passengers, it could save someone’s life and can help protect livelihoods too.”

For more information visit https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/licensing/safer-transport-covid-19-training-scheme.