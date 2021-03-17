News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Poll

SURVEY: How has one year of Covid affected your life?

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:40 PM March 17, 2021    Updated: 4:37 PM March 17, 2021
Covid-19 one year on

What has the coronavirus pandemic changed about your life and the way you plan on living going forward? - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

For more than 12 months now, the coronavirus pandemic has altered most aspects of our lives.

Three separate national lockdowns – as well as more localised restrictions in between – have governed what we have been able to do and what we must be patient for.

Now we have the government's roadmap back out of lockdown, we have a more clear sense of when we might be able to do some of the things we love once again.

But still, for a long time, a lot of it will not be quite the same as before with restrictions and an extra layer of cautiousness set to linger around for a long time to come.

We want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers and your outlook on life.

You may also want to watch:

With that in mind, we have created this survey. Please let us know your thoughts!

Most Read

  1. 1 Police issue 22 warning letters for anti-social driving 
  2. 2 Friends, family and Cambs Fire colleagues' emotional goodbye to much loved colleague
  3. 3 World-famous Boat Race organisers urge fans to stay at home
  1. 4 I won't be gagged says ex chairman banned from resignation speech
  2. 5 Farmer digs deep to help those hit financially by Covid
  3. 6 Council won’t say if it paid for retrospective works at Manor Farm
  4. 7 Man wanted for failing to appear at court tried to hide under duvet covers
  5. 8 Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her
  6. 9 WW2 glider pilot shares memories of being an Ely air cadet
Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Site of the new zebra crossing agreed by county council in Ely 

Zebra crossing set for approval despite fears of 'flashing lights night...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Channel 4 TV show The Dog House, which is filmed at Cambridgeshire’s Wood Green animal centre, returns to screens in March.

TV

Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham friends Alex White and baker Katie Moore have launched Fortune Donuts,

Food and Drink

Successful start for donut business

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus