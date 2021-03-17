Poll
SURVEY: How has one year of Covid affected your life?
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY
For more than 12 months now, the coronavirus pandemic has altered most aspects of our lives.
Three separate national lockdowns – as well as more localised restrictions in between – have governed what we have been able to do and what we must be patient for.
Now we have the government's roadmap back out of lockdown, we have a more clear sense of when we might be able to do some of the things we love once again.
But still, for a long time, a lot of it will not be quite the same as before with restrictions and an extra layer of cautiousness set to linger around for a long time to come.
We want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers and your outlook on life.
You may also want to watch:
With that in mind, we have created this survey. Please let us know your thoughts!
