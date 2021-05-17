Horse racing fans set to return to Newmarket as lockdown eases
- Credit: PA
Organisers say they are “hugely excited” to welcome back horse racing fans to Newmarket as Covid-19 lockdown measures ease.
A maximum of 4,000 spectators will be allowed to Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Course on Saturday, May 22 under the country’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The team at The Rowley Mile are hugely excited to welcome spectators back on course this month, albeit in restricted numbers.
“We’ve been working hard to ensure visitors can enjoy a safe return to the racecourse.
“It will be a very different experience to normal while restrictions remain in place.”
Social distancing will be in place, face masks must be worn indoors and in certain outdoor settings, while limits on group sizes will apply.
Fans will be asked to buy a ticket in advance and there will be no access to the racecourse for those who have not pre-booked.
Ms Able added: “We are asking for the help and support of those joining us to adhere to the measures and protocols we have in place in order to ensure government guidance is followed at all times.
“We are asking racegoers to follow any guidance they are provided by our teams on racedays to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable day and that safety protocols are met.”
For more information, visit: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket/plan-your-day/spectator-guides/.