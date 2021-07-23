Published: 12:25 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM July 23, 2021

Hospitals in the county have continued the mandatory rule that face coverings must be worn. - Credit: North West Anglia Foundation Trust

Having received more than nine thousand 999 calls and attended 6,500 incidents already this month, Cambridgeshire police are pleading with people to "be sensible" this 'freedom weekend'.

So far in July, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has taken 9,329 999 calls compared to 7,195 - a 30 per cent increase compared to the same time in 2020.

It is also a seven per cent rise on the same time period last month, when the force received 8,694 calls.

Among the incidents police were called out to was a house party in East Cambridgeshire that was gatecrashed by more than 100 people after it was posted online.

Officers attended following reports of violence and while dealing with the incident two officers were punched in the face.

Also this month, officers were called to a fight outside of a club in Cambridge during which a man was knocked unconscious.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “While we appreciate the restrictions were in place for a long time and some people are keen to enjoy the new ‘freedoms’, we ask that people do so sensibly and with consideration for those around them.

"This weekend more than ever is about taking personal responsibility. Demand for our services is at an all-time high and a lot of those calls could be avoided if people were to enjoy themselves in moderation.

“Calls as a consequence of excessive drinking are completely avoidable and can delay us from getting to those truly in need of our help so please, by all means enjoy yourselves, but do so sensibly.

“I’m sure people are fed up of hearing this now but the virus hasn’t suddenly gone away and everyone still has a part to play in easing the pressure on our health service.

“We will continue to wear masks and adhere to personal hygiene guidance when dealing with the public and in our stations to help keep each other safe.

"Just because it is no longer the law, it doesn't mean that we shouldn't do the right thing and continue to follow the guidance we are all used to.

“We anticipate demand for our services will be high this weekend as restrictions are lifted but I hope people prove us wrong by doing the right thing.

"Enjoy yourself in a safe and sensible way and allow us to concentrate our resources on dealing with issues the public would expect us to be dealing with.

“This, in turn, will free up resources in our health service and help our ongoing fight against this virus.”