News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:26 PM July 10, 2021    Updated: 11:51 PM July 10, 2021
Covid forces Crown to close

The Crown at Littleport has been forced to close temporarily because of Covid. That means the pub will not be able to show the England v Italy final of Euro 2020 - Credit: The Crown

Doors to a Littleport pub will remain shut tonight after isolated cases of Covid-19 among customers. 

The Crown Inn posted a message to Facebook on Saturday saying the pub will stay shut until July 16.  

"We have done everything in our power to protect our customers from this virus since reopening,” says a message on the pub’s Facebook page. 

“Unfortunately, it appears that someone came into the pub on Saturday 3rd July, unaware that they had Covid. 

“This has now spread and we have received news of two positive PCR positive cases.” 

You may also want to watch:

The pubs says it made the decision to close following support and help from the environmental health officer at East Cambs Council. 

"We have now had the pub deep cleaned and we have spoken again to the environmental health about more positive cases.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  
  2. 2 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
  3. 3 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
  1. 4 Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle
  2. 5 Jailed for sexually assaulting child 
  3. 6 Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final
  4. 7 Travellers’ site expansion gets thumbs up
  5. 8 Sir Tom would have 'loved it' says family on visit to commemorative maze
  6. 9 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
  7. 10 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Publicans Sara and Robbie says they have also contacted other pubs in the village “to make them aware as some of our customers visit all venues”. 

They say the decision to close “is not a decision we have taken lightly and it breaks us that we will not be able to show the England v Italy final. 

“But we are being responsible as by this time the spread of the virus should have stopped and we don't want to reopen and risk another outbreak. 

“We really want to thank all our customers for your amazing support and to all my amazing staff for being there. 

“We wish everyone that is isolating and suffering with Covid much love; we are here if you need anything and we will see you all soon, Covid free.” 

Customers have backed the decision, one saying that “every time I have been in there the customers have abided by the Covid rules very well.  

“Keep up the good work and I will see you all soon.” 

Euro 2020
Littleport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Village College's annual prom show, which students will now get this year, after a group of parents organised it.

Soham Village College

Parents rescue end of term school prom

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
England fans cheer on the Three Lions at Soham Town Rangers FC

Euro 2020 | Video

Fans flock to roar England into Euro 2020 final

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man, aged in his late teens, was raped in the church yard at St Edmunds Church on Saturday, July 3.

Norfolk Live

Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Children from Rainbow Preschool in Ely

Ely preschool is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus