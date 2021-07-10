Published: 11:26 PM July 10, 2021 Updated: 11:51 PM July 10, 2021

The Crown at Littleport has been forced to close temporarily because of Covid. That means the pub will not be able to show the England v Italy final of Euro 2020 - Credit: The Crown

Doors to a Littleport pub will remain shut tonight after isolated cases of Covid-19 among customers.

The Crown Inn posted a message to Facebook on Saturday saying the pub will stay shut until July 16.

"We have done everything in our power to protect our customers from this virus since reopening,” says a message on the pub’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, it appears that someone came into the pub on Saturday 3rd July, unaware that they had Covid.

“This has now spread and we have received news of two positive PCR positive cases.”

The pubs says it made the decision to close following support and help from the environmental health officer at East Cambs Council.

"We have now had the pub deep cleaned and we have spoken again to the environmental health about more positive cases.”

Publicans Sara and Robbie says they have also contacted other pubs in the village “to make them aware as some of our customers visit all venues”.

They say the decision to close “is not a decision we have taken lightly and it breaks us that we will not be able to show the England v Italy final.

“But we are being responsible as by this time the spread of the virus should have stopped and we don't want to reopen and risk another outbreak.

“We really want to thank all our customers for your amazing support and to all my amazing staff for being there.

“We wish everyone that is isolating and suffering with Covid much love; we are here if you need anything and we will see you all soon, Covid free.”

Customers have backed the decision, one saying that “every time I have been in there the customers have abided by the Covid rules very well.

“Keep up the good work and I will see you all soon.”