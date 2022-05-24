The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. - Credit: Lucy Frazer's Office

The efforts of Cambridgeshire’s Covid community champions were recognised by the county’s MPs and the Prime Minister at a special event in Parliament last week.

The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister sent a special message to the Covid champions, sending his congratulations and thanks to them.

Nominated by members of the public, Dr Katrina Young, Phil Priestley, Katja Gauci and Stephanie Prior were selected as the overall winners from Frazer’s constituency.

Dr Young has been at the forefront of St Mary’s Surgery response to the Covid pandemic, managing with the delivery of the vaccination rollout across Ely and ensuring that housebound patients across the area received their vaccines.

She said: “I was delighted to be invited to Westminster along with the other champions from South East Cambs and I would like to thank Lucy and her team very much for hosting the event.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who freely volunteered their time and the GP surgery teams from Ely North and South Primary Care Networks for their assistance in delivering such an extensive and well delivered Covid programme.”

Phil Priestley repaired and redistributed over 2,000 laptops, spending many hours of his time delivering them to disadvantaged children who would not have had access to technology, helping them with their studies and keeping connected with their friends and family.

Katja Gauchi and Stephanie Prior of Willingham created and managed the Willingham Love Pub, organising and managing a team of volunteers to support vulnerable residents throughout the village with a wide range of needs including collecting prescriptions, shopping, food banks and IT for children.

MP Lucy Frazer said: “Katrina, Phil, Katja and Stephanie did an amazing job supporting their local communities throughout the pandemic.

“From managing the delivery of the vaccination rollout, to ensuring children could access equipment to carry on their schoolwork, SE Cambridgeshire’s Covid champions went above and beyond during those challenging months.

“I and my fellow MPs are delighted to recognise their efforts.”