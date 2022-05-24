News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Efforts of Cambridgeshire’s Covid community champions recognised in Parliament

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM May 24, 2022
The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire,

The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. - Credit: Lucy Frazer's Office

The efforts of Cambridgeshire’s Covid community champions were recognised by the county’s MPs and the Prime Minister at a special event in Parliament last week. 

The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. 

The Prime Minister sent a special message to the Covid champions, sending his congratulations and thanks to them.

Nominated by members of the public, Dr Katrina Young, Phil Priestley, Katja Gauci and Stephanie Prior were selected as the overall winners from Frazer’s constituency. 

Dr Young has been at the forefront of St Mary’s Surgery response to the Covid pandemic, managing with the delivery of the vaccination rollout across Ely and ensuring that housebound patients across the area received their vaccines. 

She said: “I was delighted to be invited to Westminster along with the other champions from South East Cambs and I would like to thank Lucy and her team very much for hosting the event. 

The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire

The awards on May 19 were organised by Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, to recognise the efforts of local constituents who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. - Credit: Lucy Frazer's Office

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who freely volunteered their time and the GP surgery teams from Ely North and South Primary Care Networks for their assistance in delivering such an extensive and well delivered Covid programme.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mexican restaurant to open inside former Frankie & Benny's in Ely
  2. 2 Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation
  3. 3 Soham tribute to 'honest, funny, intelligent and understanding human being'
  1. 4 'A little talent very thinly spread' Mike Rouse, in his own words 
  2. 5 Inferno BBQ to be occupied by sister company Forbidden Burger Co
  3. 6 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
  4. 7 Ex-soldier Rob on a mission to bring 'ideas and energy' to Ely
  5. 8 Mike Rouse, councillor, former mayor and historian, dies aged 82
  6. 9 Students ‘over the moon’ to receive letter from The Queen during project
  7. 10 Inclusivity at the heart of Dr Pip's goals ahead of Ely by-election

Phil Priestley repaired and redistributed over 2,000 laptops, spending many hours of his time delivering them to disadvantaged children who would not have had access to technology, helping them with their studies and keeping connected with their friends and family. 

Katja Gauchi and Stephanie Prior of Willingham created and managed the Willingham Love Pub, organising and managing a team of volunteers to support vulnerable residents throughout the village with a wide range of needs including collecting prescriptions, shopping, food banks and IT for children. 

MP Lucy Frazer said: “Katrina, Phil, Katja and Stephanie did an amazing job supporting their local communities throughout the pandemic.  

“From managing the delivery of the vaccination rollout, to ensuring children could access equipment to carry on their schoolwork, SE Cambridgeshire’s Covid champions went above and beyond during those challenging months. 

“I and my fellow MPs are delighted to recognise their efforts.” 

Lucy Frazer
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge.

Celebrity | Video

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
This table made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree is being unveiled at Ely Cathedral on May 17

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Eutopia - equipped for luxury living - is looking for a new owner

Hot Properties | Gallery

Inside the £165,000 luxury river boat for sale in the Fens

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon