Covid Community Champion Awards launched to recognise lockdown heroes

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:58 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 11:59 AM July 14, 2021
In partnership with the Ely Standard, Lucy Frazer MP has launched the COVID Community Champion Awards

In partnership with the Ely Standard, Lucy Frazer MP has launched the COVID Community Champion Awards - Credit: LUCY FRAZER'S OFFICE

An awards ceremony is being launched to celebrate local people who have gone above and beyond to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The 'Covid Community Champions Award', which is a joint partnership between MP Lucy Frazer and the Ely Standard newspaper, aims to "recognise their fantastic efforts".

MP Frazer said: "I know this past year has been very tough for everyone, but with an immensely successful vaccine roll out we are slowly able to see life returning to normal.

"People across our local area have gone above and beyond to help others and, to recognise their fantastic efforts. I am launching a COVID Community Champions award.

"From collecting medication and groceries, to looking out for elderly neighbours, or volunteering or supporting the NHS - there are many stories of support that have taken place across Cambridgeshire communities during the pandemic.

In May, Lucy Frazer MP visited Staploe Medical Centre to thank staff and vaccination volunteers for their hard work.

In partnership with the Ely Standard, Lucy Frazer MP has launched the COVID Community Champion Awards. In May, she visited Staploe Medical Centre to say thank you on behalf of the local community to the staff and vaccination volunteers for their hard work. - Credit: LUCY FRAZER'S OFFICE

"I've met and heard stories of great compassion from individuals like Stephanie Prior of the Willingham Love Hub who looked after elderly and vulnerable individuals during the pandemic. 

"The team of staff and volunteers at the Staploe Medical Centre have done a fantastic job at rolling out the vaccine in our area and ensuring that patients are protected from COVID. 

"In Fordham, Cilla Palmer who manages the Timebank, provided many services that were a lifeline to those in need.

"She organised shopping deliveries, prescription collections, a telephone helpline, newspaper deliveries, a phone buddy scheme as well as setting up a pen pal scheme between schoolchildren and those who were shielding.

"All have been a great success and have helped to combat loneliness. 

"And in Swaffham Prior, Cheryl Wilding organised the parish support group and provided food deliveries to those who were shielding. 

"These are just some stories of great community spirit that have taken place during these tough few months.

"I am keen to spotlight the stories of those who have gone and above and beyond during this tough time for our area and country." 

To nominate a local individual to thank them for the work they have done across Cambridgeshire, email lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk 

Include your name, address, emai, the name and contact email of the individual you are nominating for the COVID Community Champion Award and one/two sentences on why you are nominating them.

"Alongside the Ely Standard, I will be announcing the winners in the autumn and I look forward to sharing their stories with you," added MP Frazer.

