Published: 6:03 PM March 22, 2021

Cllr David Ambrose Smith:: 'Being Covid-secure needs to be the priority for all businesses'. - Credit: Archant

Enforcement action could be taken against any business in East Cambridgeshire found not to be complying with Covid-19 measures.

East Cambridgeshire District Council says it will be working with the Health and Safety Executive.

Advice and guidance will be provided on managing risk and protecting workers, customers and visitors.

Where businesses are not complying, the council says immediate action will be taken ranging from issuing advice to enforcement.

Those that fail to comply could face prosecution.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “Being Covid-secure needs to be the priority for all businesses.

“It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.”

“For some, this may mean reviewing their currently procedures and making additional business adjustments to be Covid-secure.”

Cllr Ambrose Smith added: “All businesses are in scope for spot checks

“That means businesses of any size, in any sector can receive an unannounced check.”

For the latest information and safer business guidance, visit the government website.

Take part in our survey and tell us how the coronavirus pandemic has affected your life.