Covid-secure 'unannounced checks' possible in East Cambs
- Credit: Archant
Enforcement action could be taken against any business in East Cambridgeshire found not to be complying with Covid-19 measures.
East Cambridgeshire District Council says it will be working with the Health and Safety Executive.
Advice and guidance will be provided on managing risk and protecting workers, customers and visitors.
Where businesses are not complying, the council says immediate action will be taken ranging from issuing advice to enforcement.
Those that fail to comply could face prosecution.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “Being Covid-secure needs to be the priority for all businesses.
“It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.”
Most Read
- 1 Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site
- 2 Here's everything that's wrong with our existing house, couple tell council
- 3 Theatre company marks anniversary of lockdown with Greatest Showman video
- 4 Hare courser risks jail if found with any of four dogs
- 5 Boost for village school as 44 new IT tablets are donated
- 6 Notorious crossroads gets £500,000 funding in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 7 Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients
- 8 999 call from inside lorry leads to four rescued
- 9 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 10 Signs of spring on show at Landwade Hall's 'pop-up' weekend
“For some, this may mean reviewing their currently procedures and making additional business adjustments to be Covid-secure.”
Cllr Ambrose Smith added: “All businesses are in scope for spot checks
“That means businesses of any size, in any sector can receive an unannounced check.”
For the latest information and safer business guidance, visit the government website.
Take part in our survey and tell us how the coronavirus pandemic has affected your life.