Covid-19 confirmed at Soham Village College but only those in ‘direct prolonged contact’ to stay at home for 14 days

PUBLISHED: 07:48 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 19 September 2020

Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at Soham Village College. Picture; CCC

Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at Soham Village College. Picture; CCC

There has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Soham Village College.

A small number of students who have been in “direct prolonged contact” with the confirmed case have been sent home. They have been told to stay home for 14 days.

In an email to parents last night the college said the case had been confirmed by Public Health England.

“We know that you may have find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England” said the email from the college.

“All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. This includes anyone in your ‘Support Bubble’”

The college says it will remain open and students should continue to attend if they are well.

It also told parents: “Please be reassured that for most people coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness”

Soham Village College has also re-iterated national guidelines on what to do if children develop symptoms of Covid-19.

The email to parents says the 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

Head Jon Hampson told parents: “Household members should not go to work, school or public areas and exercise should be taken within the home.

“If you require help with buying groceries, other shopping or picking up medication, or walking a dog, you should ask friends or family. Alternatively, you can order your shopping online and medication by phone or online.

“Household members staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community.”

