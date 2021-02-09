Published: 3:22 PM February 9, 2021

Coveney Village Hall Support Group been commended for its work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the members are pictured in August 2020 at the group's first (socially distant) coffee morning in over five months. - Credit: FACEBOOK

A village support group whose 20 volunteers help vulnerable residents by providing free face masks and encouraging foodbank donations has been commended for its work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having been nominated by Councillor Lorna Dupre, the efforts of Coveney Village Hall Support Group received an official chairman's commendation from Cambridgeshire County Council.

The group works alongside the Coveney Village Hall Committee and has over 20 volunteers helping vulnerable residents.

They have promoted their offer of support with regular flyers and adverts in local publications as well as provided free facemasks for residents and encouraged foodbank donations.

Cllr Mac McGuire said: “The commendations are about recognising the unsung heroes in our communities – the people who are making a vital difference in extremely difficult circumstances.

"It’s heart-warming that we’re continuing to see so many fantastic nominations almost one year after the scheme was launched.”

The commendation comes after Cllr Mac McGuire, council chairman, launched a monthly scheme in 2020 to highlight the work of individuals, businesses and groups who have helped communities across the county since the virus outbreak.

All councillors are asked to make suggestions each month of individuals, groups or businesses in their wards whose efforts are worth recognition.

During the first week of every month, the council issues a certificate and online badge for those nominated to use in email signatures or websites.

Their details are also published in an online roll of honour on the council website.