Van deliberately set alight in Coveney - whilst fire crews also tackle chimney blaze in Haddenham

PUBLISHED: 10:32 21 October 2019

Fire crews tackled a chimney blaze in Haddenham and also put out a van fire that had been started deliberately in Coveney, Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

Fire crews tackled a chimney blaze in Haddenham and also put out a van fire that had been started deliberately in Coveney, Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

A van was set alight deliberately in Coveney near Ely at the weekend.

A fire crew from Chatteris was dispatched for the 10 mile journey to Short Lane, Coveney, where the van was still on fire.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said: "The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

At 2.24pm on Saturday (19) one crew from Ely was called to a fire on Cherry Orchard in Haddenham.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a chimney, which originated behind a wood burner. They extinguished the fire and returned to their station by 3.50pm.

The fire service spokesman said: "Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brickwork inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it. This will help to prevent a chimney fire."

