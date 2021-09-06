Gallery

Published: 1:12 PM September 6, 2021

The annual tractor run to and from Coveney and Prickwillow attracted a high turnout as it helped raise funds for the Prickwillow Engine Museum. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Vintage tractors lined the streets of East Cambridgeshire as the annual road run returned.

Residents waved the 29-strong tractor convoy on as it travelled to and from Coveney and Prickwillow on Sunday, September 5, to raise funds for Prickwillow Engine Museum.

Kay Whitbread, who helped organise the event, said: “We had a wonderful day and everybody enjoyed it.

“A tremendous amount of people were there to support and talk to the drivers; it was brilliant.”

Around £600 was raised for the museum from the tractor run, which started in Coveney before steaming through the likes of Pymoor, Little Downham and Queen Adelaide on its way to Prickwillow.

The tractor run, which covers around 25 miles and usually takes place every April, was squeezed into the museum’s summer schedule after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased.

“We have had two, three events like this before but this year, we had to do something different due to the circumstances,” Kay said.

“There was one chap who said to me it’s the best tractor run he has ever done.

“We will definitely do another one next year.”

Prickwillow Engine Museum will hold a ploughing match on October 3 – for more details, call Kay on 07779 063716.

