Advanced search

"I could not believe what I had heard" - court told of woman's alleged call to have her ex killed

PUBLISHED: 10:39 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 05 March 2020

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

The one-time partner of a Littleport woman on trial for attempting to have her ex-husband killed has told a court that he recorded her conversation with another man in which she discussed how the murder could be achieved.

He has also told how she had asked him if he could find someone to carry out the killing.

Victoria Breeden, 39, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of trying to take revenge on Rob Parkes after their relationship broke down and she lost custody of their child.

It is alleged Breeden, who has two other children, tried four times to persuade different men to kill Mr Parkes.

Breeden, who has pleaded not guilty to four counts of soliciting to murder Mr Parkes over a period of more than five years, and it is claimed she had offered one of the men £5,000.

Evidence about the recording was given by train driver, Graham Wall, who had a year-long relationship with Breeden after meeting her in October 2018.

He said that during that relationship Breeden had among other things referred to Mr Parkes as a paedophile and said conversations would turn to Mr Parkes when Breeden was upset about not being able to see her daughter.

Explaining how he came to record the phone conversation he said he had thought Breeden might have been having an affair with another man.

In a bid to find out more he left his phone on a shelf under the stairs of his Peterborough home before going to work. But instead of it recording anything about the other man he said it recorded Breeden and an old school friend, Earl Gernon, discussing a possible attack on Mr Parkes.

He told the jury: "I could not believe what I had heard. It was reference to things about Rob that concerned me."

He continued: "I tried to talk to her quietly about what I heard, I couldn't quite believe my ears.

You may also want to watch:

"The fact that she was trying to get somebody to kill him".

He said he warned her that if anything happened to Mr Parkes the police would be knocking on her door but she had told him: "If he [Rob] was gone, I will be able to see my daughter."

She had told him to get rid of the recording but he had not and they split up within days of it being made.

"I was left concerned that something was going to happen to me as well," he said.

"How can you trust somebody who is planning to do that?"

Mr Wall told the court Breeden had also asked him earlier about finding a killer.

"She asked me in the February if I could get somebody to get rid of Rob. It was at my flat in Peterborough - we were in the bed, we had made love," he said

He continued: "I had her in my arms, she began to cry. I asked 'did you not enjoy it?'

"She said 'Yes, I did. That's the problem, I am happy and the girls are not."

He said she then asked him: "You must know somebody. You must know somebody who can get rid of him."

"I could not believe what she was saying to me."

The four charges accuse Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, of: trying to persuade Hamish Lowry-Martin, Daniel Proctor, Graham Wall and Earl Gernon to murder Rob Parkes between 1 January 2014 and 1 October 2019.

The hearing continues.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

£100,000 homes launch by Mayor James Palmer ahead of roll-out across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Mayor James Palmer behind the digger controls in Fordham where the first £100K Homes have started construction

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

£100,000 homes launch by Mayor James Palmer ahead of roll-out across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Mayor James Palmer behind the digger controls in Fordham where the first £100K Homes have started construction

Latest from the Ely Standard

“I could not believe what I had heard” - court told of woman’s alleged call to have her ex killed

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The “outstanding achievements” of Ely air cadets celebrated at annual awards night

Cadets from 1094 Squadron Royal Air Force (City of Ely) at their annual awards night.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City chief calls for backing in crunch clash

Ely City captain Ash Walter (left) is back for their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash against Thetford. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Cambridge Folk Festival 2020: New names announced in star-studded line-up ahead of ‘exciting weekend of top-notch music’

Sunday afternoon at Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers intend to put the focus back on football

Soham Town Rangers assistant boss Erkan Okay with manager Robbie Mason behind him. Picture: ANDY BURFORD
Drive 24