Man, 38, and woman, 37, in court for number of offences - including burglary - in east Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:24 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 10 March 2020

A man and woman are due in court today (March 10) for a number of offences in east Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambs Cops

A man and woman are in court today following several offences - including burglary - across east Cambridgeshire.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with burglary, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

The 37-year-old woman has been charged with five counts of theft and one attempted theft.

Both will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today (March 10).

The pair were arrested in Hall Street, Soham yesterday morning (March 9).

