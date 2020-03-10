Man, 38, and woman, 37, in court for number of offences - including burglary - in east Cambridgeshire

A man and woman are in court today following several offences - including burglary - across east Cambridgeshire.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with burglary, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

The 37-year-old woman has been charged with five counts of theft and one attempted theft.

Both will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today (March 10).

The pair were arrested in Hall Street, Soham yesterday morning (March 9).