New bursaries give people trying to get back into work in Cambridgeshire free access to courses

New bursaries give people trying to get back into work free access to Cambridge University courses. Picture: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY Archant

People living in Cambridgeshire who are trying to get back into work are being offered the chance to study short courses through a free bursary scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'New Horizons Bursaries' will cover the full cost of tuition fees for both short and online courses at the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) at the University of Cambridge.

It will allow people to study subjects such as science and medicine, business and management, creative writing and history and politics, under the guidance of academics and tutors.

The aim is to give participants new skills and experiences to strengthen their employability, develop their self-confidence and sense of social connection.

You may also want to watch:

"We were really pleased to be approached by ICE to work with them," Lynne McAulay, project manager for New Horizons said.

"Many of our participants have not engaged with learning for a long time and some have had difficult experiences at school which have left them reluctant to go back into education.

"The range of subjects and topics available is a powerful offer for our participants, many of whom have felt trapped by their circumstances for some time."

The initiative is part of the New Horizons Project, which was started in 2017 by the CHS Group, a charitable housing association, to support people in Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and West Norfolk who are not in work.

Visit https://www.ice.cam.ac.uk/bursaries/bursaries-and-concessions-available for more information.