Urgent plea by bride to be: Can someone please marry us before lockdown?

Jo Loosemore and her partner Matthew Goffin were due to marry in two weeks but lockdown looms and they fear it may not happen. They have now decided they would like to get married thisweekend - but who can help? Picture; JO AND MATTHEW Archant

Bride to be Joe Loosemore made an urgent plea today to find a clergyman able to marry her and her fiancé before the country goes into lockdown.

Jo, 33, and her partner Matthew Goffin, 37, were due to wed in two weeks’ time at a parish church near her family home in rural Devon.

But when Jo and Matthew woke to news of a possible second national lockdown they decided to see if someone can help to bring their wedding forward – to before the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a second lockdown.

“My partner and I have been together for five years,” she said.

“We are due to get married on November 14 but fear lockdown will prevent this.

“We just want to be married as I can’t imagine being with anyone else.”

Jo said: “We met at work and our first date was on a parkrun despite me never running before. I’ve now become a runner and won my local handicap 10k race last year.”

She said Matthew proposed on Christmas Day “by hiding the ring in the Christmas tree. It was lovely and romantic.”

She said their wedding was supposed to be in Devon and 15 close family members were on the invitation list.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has made us replan the wedding countless times.”

Jo said that this morning when they heard news of the pending lockdown “I thought I would try to see if we can get married this weekend.

“If I can’t it is meant to be – but we are hoping someone can help us out.”

Jo has already tried ringing her local clergyman in Witcham near Ely where they live.

“I’ve called and left a message – I think it was a bit early,” she said.

If anyone can help please call me on 07918691210 and I will pass on the details.