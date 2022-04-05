Paramedics Tia and Joel (inset) won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition in 2020 to win the prize. They get married tomorrow (April 6). - Credit: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY / Archant

A lucky couple who won a competition in 2020 to land a dream wedding will tie the knot tomorrow (April 6).

Tia Whiteman and Joel Whittingham, paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service, entered a competition ran by Chippenham Park near Newmarket and its suppliers to win a wedding package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramedics Tia and Joel won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition in 2020 to win the prize. They get married tomorrow (April 6). Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Archant

After being invited to the venue to speak about making the final shortlist on August 7 2020, it was revealed they had actually won the prize.

A spokesperson for Chippenham Park said: “We decided to give back in the best way we knew how, and that was to offer one lucky couple who works for the NHS a free wedding.”

Tia and Joel’s wedding day tomorrow will include a bridal gown up to the value of £1,500 from Blush Ely as well as professional photography, catering, decorations and entertainment.

