News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Couple’s dream wedding arrives after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:00 PM April 5, 2022
Paramedics Tia and Joel won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel (inset) won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition in 2020 to win the prize. They get married tomorrow (April 6). - Credit: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY / Archant

A lucky couple who won a competition in 2020 to land a dream wedding will tie the knot tomorrow (April 6). 

Tia Whiteman and Joel Whittingham, paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service, entered a competition ran by Chippenham Park near Newmarket and its suppliers to win a wedding package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic. 

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘th

Paramedics Tia and Joel won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition in 2020 to win the prize. They get married tomorrow (April 6). Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Archant

After being invited to the venue to speak about making the final shortlist on August 7 2020, it was revealed they had actually won the prize.

A spokesperson for Chippenham Park said: “We decided to give back in the best way we knew how, and that was to offer one lucky couple who works for the NHS a free wedding.” 

Tia and Joel’s wedding day tomorrow will include a bridal gown up to the value of £1,500 from Blush Ely as well as professional photography, catering, decorations and entertainment. 

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘th

Paramedics Tia and Joel won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition in 2020 to win the prize. They get married tomorrow (April 6). Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Archant


Ely News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Isaiah Olugosi, 38, was discovered in his cell at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.

Metropolitan Police

Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
CornerCopia Pink Room in Soham High Street

Shop Local | Updated

Expansion comes early to shop that only opened last November

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham Prior Village Hall

Volunteers needed to keep 150-year-old village hall open

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Eleanor Easey pictured when she was just a few weeks old.

Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon