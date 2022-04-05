Couple’s dream wedding arrives after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition
- Credit: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY / Archant
A lucky couple who won a competition in 2020 to land a dream wedding will tie the knot tomorrow (April 6).
Tia Whiteman and Joel Whittingham, paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service, entered a competition ran by Chippenham Park near Newmarket and its suppliers to win a wedding package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
After being invited to the venue to speak about making the final shortlist on August 7 2020, it was revealed they had actually won the prize.
A spokesperson for Chippenham Park said: “We decided to give back in the best way we knew how, and that was to offer one lucky couple who works for the NHS a free wedding.”
Tia and Joel’s wedding day tomorrow will include a bridal gown up to the value of £1,500 from Blush Ely as well as professional photography, catering, decorations and entertainment.