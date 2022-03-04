Retrospective plans have been submitted to turn an existing garden room into a bar at Slade Paddock caravan and camping site in Witcham. - Credit: Slade Paddock

A couple who won permission to expand a village camping park hope their latest plans can continue to be “a welcomed addition” to the site.

Mr and Mrs Sulman have submitted a retrospective application to change the use of an existing timber cabin from a garden room into a bar at Slade Paddock, Witcham.

Last year the couple, who were granted permission to expand the site in January 2020, obtained a bar license to serve primarily visitors to the campsite.

“This proposal is by no means a threat to any local established business,” a supporting statement said.

‘With Covid restrictions as they were and the fact that they offered lots of outdoor space for social distancing, they also received visitors from the local area.”

The statement added that the existing building has been “a welcomed addition to the campsite” as it allows visitors and tourists “to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in a large open space with the ability to walk to and from the site”.

Mr and Mrs Sulman successfully applied to increase the number of maximum pitches at Slade Paddock from five to 20 two years ago.