News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM March 4, 2022
Slade Paddock caravan and camping site in Witcham near Ely

Retrospective plans have been submitted to turn an existing garden room into a bar at Slade Paddock caravan and camping site in Witcham. - Credit: Slade Paddock

A couple who won permission to expand a village camping park hope their latest plans can continue to be “a welcomed addition” to the site. 

Mr and Mrs Sulman have submitted a retrospective application to change the use of an existing timber cabin from a garden room into a bar at Slade Paddock, Witcham. 

Last year the couple, who were granted permission to expand the site in January 2020, obtained a bar license to serve primarily visitors to the campsite. 

“This proposal is by no means a threat to any local established business,” a supporting statement said. 

‘With Covid restrictions as they were and the fact that they offered lots of outdoor space for social distancing, they also received visitors from the local area.” 

The statement added that the existing building has been “a welcomed addition to the campsite” as it allows visitors and tourists “to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in a large open space with the ability to walk to and from the site”. 

Mr and Mrs Sulman successfully applied to increase the number of maximum pitches at Slade Paddock from five to 20 two years ago. 

Planning
Ely News

Don't Miss

Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A man was seriously injured and still in hospital following a collision on the A142 last night (Feburary 28) near Soham. 

Cambs Live News

Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon