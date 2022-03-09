Chelsea and Luke Rowell (inset) say they are overwhelmed by the support they've received after 10 dogs at their kennels off the A10 in Littleport died following a fire. - Credit: Supplied

A couple say they are “so overwhelmed” with the support they have received after a fire ripped through their kennels, killing 10 dogs.

Since the blaze last month, over £600 has been raised to help rebuild Black Horse Farm Kennels off the A10 in Littleport.

The fundraiser, set up by a family friend, aims to raise the £1,000 needed to rebuild the business.

Chelsea Rowell, kennel owner, said “we don’t really know how to possibly thank people.

Pictured are two of the dogs killed in the blaze at Black Horse Farm Kennels. - Credit: Supplied

“Other than to say me and the husband are so overwhelmed by the support we have received from countless people who have donated and offered their services, businesses and individuals.”

Chelsea’s husband Luke sustained burns to his face and feet after tackling the fire, where three dogs were saved.

“It's going to take a while to get back to where we once were but it all helps us that little bit more to get there.”

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3CqjjdH.