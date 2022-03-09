News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Couple 'so overwhelmed' by support after horror kennel blaze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:51 AM March 9, 2022
Damage caused to kennels off A10 Littleport

Chelsea and Luke Rowell (inset) say they are overwhelmed by the support they've received after 10 dogs at their kennels off the A10 in Littleport died following a fire. - Credit: Supplied

A couple say they are “so overwhelmed” with the support they have received after a fire ripped through their kennels, killing 10 dogs. 

Since the blaze last month, over £600 has been raised to help rebuild Black Horse Farm Kennels off the A10 in Littleport. 

The fundraiser, set up by a family friend, aims to raise the £1,000 needed to rebuild the business. 

Chelsea Rowell, kennel owner, said “we don’t really know how to possibly thank people. 

Two dogs killed in kennel fire off A10 Littleport

Pictured are two of the dogs killed in the blaze at Black Horse Farm Kennels. - Credit: Supplied

Black Horse Farm Kennels damage off A10 Littleport

A horror fire left Black Horse Farm Kennels in ruins and a fundraiser has since raised over £600 to rebuild them. - Credit: Supplied

“Other than to say me and the husband are so overwhelmed by the support we have received from countless people who have donated and offered their services, businesses and individuals.” 

Chelsea’s husband Luke sustained burns to his face and feet after tackling the fire, where three dogs were saved. 

Chelsea and Luke Rowell of Littleport

Chelsea and Luke Rowell say they are overwhelmed by the support received to help rebuild Black Horse Farm Kennels. - Credit: Supplied

Black Horse Farm Kennels off A10 Littleport

A horror fire left Black Horse Farm Kennels in ruins and a fundraiser has since raised over £600 to rebuild them. - Credit: Supplied

Black Horse Farm Kennels fire off A10 in Littleport

A horror fire left Black Horse Farm Kennels in ruins and a fundraiser has since raised over £600 to rebuild them. - Credit: Supplied

“It's going to take a while to get back to where we once were but it all helps us that little bit more to get there.” 

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3CqjjdH

Littleport News

Don't Miss

The Humble Pig bar at Slade Paddock campsite Witcham

Planning | Updated

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The A142 Stuntney Causeway at Ely will be closed from 8pm to 6am from March 7-11.

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The campervans which were found are worth a huge £110,000.

Cambs Live News

Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon