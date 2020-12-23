Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
- Credit: © Terry Harris
A couple who were rehearsing their wedding when they discovered Cambridgeshire is heading into Tier 4 via a phone notification got married today - with just 12 hours notice.
Drum/percussion teacher Paul Richards and primary school teacher Agata Wygnanska, who have been engaged for a-year-and-a-half, were originally due to get married on August 1.
However, as the first national lockdown took hold, they postponed it until December 28.
Then yesterday, in the middle of their wedding rehearsal at The Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs, in Hill's Road, Cambridge, Paul’s phone beeped with a notification.
The alert stated that the city and district is heading into Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day (Saturday December 26).
Understandably not wanting to push their big day back for the second time, Paul and Aggie dashed to the office of the parish priest and, with God on their side, they were told there was a slot available for 11am the next day.
The support of friends and family, Paul said, has been crucial to them pulling it all off at the very last minute.
In true 2020 DIY fashion, the couple were married by Aggie’s brother, Piotr Wygnański. Having very recently been ordained, his sister’s big day being his first ever wedding.
“Everyone rallied around to make sure it could still work - the best man even drove overnight from Bristol to make it in time.
“Plus, nobody had a chance to write speeches... so we kind of winged it.”
More than anything, though, Paul says he and Aggie are thankful that they found out about the restrictions when they did.
“We were just so lucky that we were in the church at the time so could speak to everyone direct.”
He added that although it’s been “a bit of a mad panic, we were determined to get married this year somehow despite the setbacks.”
The couple originally planned to have 200 people at their wedding, but due to Covid-19 restrictions they have been limited to just 15.
Despite the difficult cut back, Paul said he and Aggie will have a party or something similar next year “to make up for it.”