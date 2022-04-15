Gallery

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

A couple who won a competition in 2020 to land a dream wedding tied the knot last week (April 6) surrounded by all of their friends and family.

Tia and Joel Whittingham, paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service, entered a competition ran by Chippenham Park near Newmarket and its suppliers to win a wedding package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple found out that they had won the prize on August 7 2020 and, last Wednesday, (April 6) their dream wedding finally became a reality.

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

Beccy Nicholson, events manager at Chippenham Park, said: “The day was fantastic; Tia and Joel had the most magnificent day despite the wind trying to play havoc with their wedding!

“There were a few odd April showers during the day and the temperature could have been a little warmer, but we were still lucky enough to get some sunshine and still moments for those beautiful formal shots.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Chippenham Park and Blossom Wedding Planning came together with several suppliers to create the ultimate prize worthy for an NHS couple.

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

The suppliers, such as a professional photographer, caterer, decorator and entertainer offered their services for free or for a heavily discounted price.

“We felt so helpless watching all those amazing workers and wanted to give something back; what a better way than what we do best – a free wedding!” said Beccy.

Tia’s bridal gown was gifted from Blush Ely; she was able to pick one up to the value of £1,500 as part of the prize package.

The couple's food menu consisted of a selection of hot/cold food canapes, followed by a three-course meal of choices including prawn cocktail, pan fried salmon fillet and chocolate marquise.

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

“After such a rough two years, it was great to get back into the wedding season and especially to kick off with the NHS wedding as one of our first weddings of 2022,” said Beccy.

“The wedding was such a joy to be a part of and Tia and Joel were so amazing throughout the whole planning process.

“We wish them a lifetime of happiness!”

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

Paramedics Tia and Joel Whittingham (pictured) got married on April 6 after winning a NHS competition to land a dream wedding at Chippenham Park. - Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography

Suppliers who gave their time/supplies for free at the NHS wedding:

Venue: Chippenham Park beccy@chippenhamparkevents.co.uk

Planning Services: Blossom Wedding Planning hello@blossomweddingplanning.co.uk

Cake: Karen Jayne Cake Design - hello@karenjaynecakedesign.co.uk

Harpist: UK Harpists - Xenia info@ukharpists.com

Singer: Truly Romantic UK - trulyromanticuk@gmail.com

Singing Waiters: Silver Service Singers - info@silverservicesingers.com

Disco: Wedding Party Events - Kevin 07976 312661

Florist: Augusta Hope Flowers - info@augustahope.co.uk

Photographer: Emma Ashdown Photography info@emmaashdownphotography.co.uk

Videographer: White In Motion Films - mark@whiteinmotion.com

MUA: Amelia Bethany Makeup - ameliabethanymakeup@outlook.com

Hair Stylist: Katrina Kelly Wedding Hair - hairbykatrinakelly@yahoo.com

Chair Covers: Styled by Lulabelles - info@styledbylulabelles.co.uk

Magician: Matthew Le Mottee - m@masterofmystery.com

Confetti Pony: Joey the Confetti Pony - enquiries@confettipony.co.uk

Napkins: Northfields Linen - ideas@linenforhire.co.uk



