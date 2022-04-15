Gallery
‘The day was fantastic’ - couple marry after winning NHS competition
- Credit: Emma Ashdown Photography
A couple who won a competition in 2020 to land a dream wedding tied the knot last week (April 6) surrounded by all of their friends and family.
Tia and Joel Whittingham, paramedics for the East of England Ambulance Service, entered a competition ran by Chippenham Park near Newmarket and its suppliers to win a wedding package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple found out that they had won the prize on August 7 2020 and, last Wednesday, (April 6) their dream wedding finally became a reality.
Beccy Nicholson, events manager at Chippenham Park, said: “The day was fantastic; Tia and Joel had the most magnificent day despite the wind trying to play havoc with their wedding!
“There were a few odd April showers during the day and the temperature could have been a little warmer, but we were still lucky enough to get some sunshine and still moments for those beautiful formal shots.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Chippenham Park and Blossom Wedding Planning came together with several suppliers to create the ultimate prize worthy for an NHS couple.
The suppliers, such as a professional photographer, caterer, decorator and entertainer offered their services for free or for a heavily discounted price.
“We felt so helpless watching all those amazing workers and wanted to give something back; what a better way than what we do best – a free wedding!” said Beccy.
Tia’s bridal gown was gifted from Blush Ely; she was able to pick one up to the value of £1,500 as part of the prize package.
Most Read
- 1 Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business
- 2 Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'
- 3 Champagne all the way for major upgrade at July Racecourse
- 4 'Beautiful' and 'inspirational' St Neots mum dies in 'hit and run' in Wigan
- 5 Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely
- 6 Town council face rise in costs for Market Place enhancements
- 7 Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down
- 8 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
- 9 Artist hopes gallery brings normality after two-year absence
- 10 Ukraine Lifeline 'still needs support' despite drop-off closure
The couple's food menu consisted of a selection of hot/cold food canapes, followed by a three-course meal of choices including prawn cocktail, pan fried salmon fillet and chocolate marquise.
“After such a rough two years, it was great to get back into the wedding season and especially to kick off with the NHS wedding as one of our first weddings of 2022,” said Beccy.
“The wedding was such a joy to be a part of and Tia and Joel were so amazing throughout the whole planning process.
“We wish them a lifetime of happiness!”
Suppliers who gave their time/supplies for free at the NHS wedding:
- Venue: Chippenham Park beccy@chippenhamparkevents.co.uk
- Planning Services: Blossom Wedding Planning hello@blossomweddingplanning.co.uk
- Cake: Karen Jayne Cake Design - hello@karenjaynecakedesign.co.uk
- Harpist: UK Harpists - Xenia info@ukharpists.com
- Singer: Truly Romantic UK - trulyromanticuk@gmail.com
- Singing Waiters: Silver Service Singers - info@silverservicesingers.com
- Disco: Wedding Party Events - Kevin 07976 312661
- Florist: Augusta Hope Flowers - info@augustahope.co.uk
- Photographer: Emma Ashdown Photography info@emmaashdownphotography.co.uk
- Videographer: White In Motion Films - mark@whiteinmotion.com
- MUA: Amelia Bethany Makeup - ameliabethanymakeup@outlook.com
- Hair Stylist: Katrina Kelly Wedding Hair - hairbykatrinakelly@yahoo.com
- Chair Covers: Styled by Lulabelles - info@styledbylulabelles.co.uk
- Magician: Matthew Le Mottee - m@masterofmystery.com
- Confetti Pony: Joey the Confetti Pony - enquiries@confettipony.co.uk
- Napkins: Northfields Linen - ideas@linenforhire.co.uk