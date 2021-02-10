Despite a rocky start, climbing wall agreed
A couple can go ahead with erecting a climbing wall in their back garden despite protests from nearby residents.
The Soles who live in Downham Road say the wall offers a former of rock climbing known as bouldering. It is performed on small rock formations or artificial rock walls without the use of ropes or harnesses.
However not everyone agreed including one resident who described it as an “eyesore and not in keeping with the surrounding area”.
Their five-metre-tall climbing wall was also referred to by another objector as “a massive structure” and threated an “alarming precedent” for the area.
The Soles told East Cambridgeshire planners that bouldering walls do not require specialist or qualified supervision to be used, but a safety mat is placed under the overhang to fall onto to ensure safety.
The wall is yet to be built as the Soles say it is “bespoke designed and will be made by a local carpenter”.
East Cambs planners say the climbing wall “shall not be used in an upright vertical position at any time. This is to safeguard the residential amenity of neighbouring occupiers”.
