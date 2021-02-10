News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Despite a rocky start, climbing wall agreed

John Elworthy

Published: 3:54 PM February 10, 2021   
A couple presented this photo of bouldering to show planners what they propose for their garden in Ely. 

A couple can go ahead with erecting a climbing wall in their back garden despite protests from nearby residents.  

The Soles who live in Downham Road say the wall offers a former of rock climbing known as bouldering. It is performed on small rock formations or artificial rock walls without the use of ropes or harnesses.

The sort of climbing wall an Ely couple want for their garden - and can now have.

 However not everyone agreed including one resident who described it as an “eyesore and not in keeping with the surrounding area”. 

Their five-metre-tall climbing wall was also referred to by another objector as “a massive structure” and threated an “alarming precedent” for the area.  

The Soles told East Cambridgeshire planners that bouldering walls do not require specialist or qualified supervision to be used, but a safety mat is placed under the overhang to fall onto to ensure safety.

Ely couple win consent for climbing frame similar to this for their garden. Neighbours objected. 

 The wall is yet to be built as the Soles say it is “bespoke designed and will be made by a local carpenter”. 

East Cambs planners say the climbing wall “shall not be used in an upright vertical position at any time.  This is to safeguard the residential amenity of neighbouring occupiers”. 

