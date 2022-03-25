Glen Foster and Amy Spiers who live at Bellway's Bassingbourn Fields development in Fordham have donated £250 to Make-A-Wish after winning their housebuilders Christmas lights contest. - Credit: Bellway

A couple from Fordham have donated £250 to charity after winning a competition organised by their housebuilder.

Amy Spiers and Glen Foster were asked to nominate a charity to receive the donation from Bellway after they claimed first prize in a Christmas lights contest held for residents as Bassingbourn Fields.

The pair chose Make-A-Wish, a children’s charity which makes wishes come true for youngsters with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Postwoman Amy, 27, said: “When we heard about the festive lights competition we were thrilled.

“We’re quite competitive so we really made an effort and were delighted when our lights display was chosen as the winner.

“My dad came over and draped a whole load of lights off the guttering and down the drainpipe and we had four little Christmas trees and a large reindeer on the front lawn.”

She added: “We are big supporters of charities, particularly ones which help children, so we are very pleased to have helped Make-A-Wish get a £250 donation.

“It was a lovely gesture for Bellway to offer up such a prize.”