Volunteer Kiera awarded with officer role at Cambridgeshire army cadet force

A volunteer who works from Haddenham has been named as one of Cambridgeshire’s latest army cadet force officers (ACF).

Second lieutenant Keira Liddington of the Cambridgeshire ACF passed a string of challenging tests set by the Army Commissioning Board.

Having joined the ACF 10 years ago, Keira has worked as a master cadet and has taught younger cadets in her company sergeant major role with 3 Company, before becoming an adult instructor in 2016.

Keira, who passed the tests alongside colleague Konrad Burgoyne of the Trumpington detachment, is also a qualified aircraft interior fitter and has a successful career as a welder and fabricator with Marshall Aerospace in Cambridge.

Keira has come a long way since joining the ACF and said: “I was a very shy, quiet cadet who wouldn’t put her hand up to ask questions or talk in group activities.”