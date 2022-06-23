News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heading to County Day

John Elworthy

Published: 12:58 PM June 23, 2022
The sun is out, thousands are already there, and many are waiting for a royal arrival. 

We are reporting today from the July racecourse at Newmarket where Cambridgeshire County Day is well under way.  

Visitor numbers are in their thousands – among them will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will visit stalls at the event and meet members of the public. 

There is plenty of maintain interest ranging from live music, to major exhibitors with scores of trade stands.  

It is Cambridgeshire day of celebration for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year. 

