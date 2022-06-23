The sun is out, thousands are already there, and many are waiting for a royal arrival.

County Day, July Race Course, Newmarket Thursday 23 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

We are reporting today from the July racecourse at Newmarket where Cambridgeshire County Day is well under way.

Visitor numbers are in their thousands – among them will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will visit stalls at the event and meet members of the public.

Witchford Collge Band, July Race Course, Newmarket Thursday 23 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

There is plenty of maintain interest ranging from live music, to major exhibitors with scores of trade stands.

It is Cambridgeshire day of celebration for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.