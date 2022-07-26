News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
County council makes latest move to combat 'increasing' flood risk

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:08 PM July 26, 2022
The Earith Bulwark between Huntingdon and Ely

A watercourse maintenance grant can be used to provide ways to protect homes from flooding. Pictured: The Earith Bulwark uncovered after heavy flooding in the Fens in 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

Community flood groups in Cambridgeshire can now apply for a grant to help combat the “increasing issue” of flooding. 

The watercourse maintenance grant can be used to provide ways to protect homes from flooding, such as helping clear out and maintain ditches. 

The funding, from Cambridgeshire County Council, can also be used for communities where riparian owners cannot be identified or where the owners are unable to undertake riparian maintenance themselves. 

Cllr Lorna Dupre, chair of the council’s environment and green investment committee, said flooding is becoming “an increasing issue in Cambridgeshire. 

Cllr Lorna Dupre of Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Lorna Dupre, chair of the council’s environment and green investment committee, said flooding is becoming “an increasing issue in Cambridgeshire". - Credit: Cllr Lorna Dupre

“This funding will help the vital maintenance on our local watercourses which play a crucial role in managing flood risk to people and property.”   

Applications for funding will be assessed against several criteria, including addressing recognised flooding issues and engaging with the local community. 

Individuals and parish councils will be given special consideration if they apply. 

Applications must also come with a letter of support from their local county councillor. 

For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/3PFtDV8.  

