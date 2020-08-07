Advanced search

12 out of 14 complaints against Cambridgeshire County Council upheld by local government ombudsman in the past year

PUBLISHED: 11:09 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 August 2020

Local government ombudsman has upheld 12 of 14 complaints about Cambridgeshire County Council. The council is holding all meetings - such as this from two weeks ago - remotely and screening them live on YouTube.

Local government ombudsman has upheld 12 of 14 complaints about Cambridgeshire County Council. The council is holding all meetings - such as this from two weeks ago - remotely and screening them live on YouTube.

Archant

A watchdog upheld 12 complaints against the county council in the last year.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman carries out an annual review of complaints made by residents, with the latest covering the period from April 1, 2019 to March 21, 2020.

The ombudsman said 86 per cent of complaints against the council that were investigated were upheld, compared to a national average of 66 per cent.

The ombudsman said 12 of 14 complaints were upheld against the council between April 2019 and March 2020.

Upheld complaints included a recommendation that the council apologises and takes a “light touch” in future for a person who claimed it was wrongly seeking money for a care package the complainant said didn’t meet their needs.

In one case the council was recommended to pay a complainant £300 after it found to have failed to carry out an Education, Health and Care needs assessment, for not conducting sufficient enquiries to establish why a child was unable to attend school, and for other faults related to record keeping and a safeguarding referral.

In another case the council agreed to apologise and pay £250 after delays and communication failings related to a change in a person’s care package, the ombudsman said.

In a letter to the council, the ombudsman said: “While I welcome that the council agreed to and implemented the recommendations made during the year, it is disappointing that in two cases, remedies were not completed within the agreed timescales.

“While I appreciate the pressures local authorities are under, delays in implementing remedies adds to complainants’ injustice.

“Additionally, the actions you agree to take, and your performance in implementing them, are reported publicly on our website, so are likely to generate increased public and media scrutiny in future. I would ask the council to reflect on the way it implements remedies, with a view to providing us with more timely responses in the future.”

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are very pleased that the county council has performed well in dealing with complaints made by members of the public and that the Local Government Ombudsman was satisfied that in the 12 cases it upheld we had successfully implemented all of their recommendations.

“When a customer is unhappy about a service, it is important that we deal with their issue in a reasonable timeframe and this is a team effort involving a number of services. We are committed to delivering excellent customer service and we use the learning from feedback to make improvements in our services.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Ely Standard

How you can help the Ely Standard keep our community together and informed

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) on how you can help this newspaper keep our community together and informed. Picture: Archant

12 out of 14 complaints against Cambridgeshire County Council upheld by local government ombudsman in the past year

Local government ombudsman has upheld 12 of 14 complaints about Cambridgeshire County Council. The council is holding all meetings - such as this from two weeks ago - remotely and screening them live on YouTube.

Cambridgeshire nurse sees fundraiser smash target within 24 hours after bike stolen

A fundraiser launched to help nurse Ellie Watkins (pictured) replace her stolen bike smashed its target within 24 hours. Picture: GOFUNDME/KERRY POOLEY

Lib Dem candidate for metro mayor Aidan Van de Weyer offers a personal perspective on how he would tackle the challenges for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Lib Dems selected Aidan Van de Weyer, the deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, to take on Conservative James Palmer to be the next mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough next May.

Government holding back on affordable housing cash to combined authority - Mayor Palmer confident of ‘robust delivery plan ahead’

How we roke - exclusively - details of a Government minister's letter to Mayor James Palmer outlining concerns over the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, The leak mentioned delivery of affordable housing - a topic of debate at the latest board meeting. Picture' ARCHANT