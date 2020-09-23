Video

County and city councils launch ‘Cancel Covid’ campaign to urge more to follow rules

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have launched the #CancelCOVID campaign with help from The Cambridge University Boat Club. Picture: YouTube/ Cambridgeshire County Council YouTube/ Cambridgeshire County Council

A campaign urging everyone to follow Government guidelines in a bid to ‘Cancel Covid’ has been launched by two councils.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council launched the #CancelCOVID campaign and have received support from local students.

Cambridge University students have filmed videos for both councils’ YouTube channels, explaining new rules to viewers in a fun and informative way.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, has thanked the school for getting involved.

She said: “Coronavirus continues to be a problem for us all, and with the number of new cases rising every day it’s important we all follow the government rules to help slow the spread of the virus and prevent further restrictions to our social lives.

“I’d like to thank the University of Cambridge Boat Club team members for taking the time to support our campaign and for helping to promote the messaging within their college communities.”

All members and presidents of The Cambridge University Boat Club, each student’s video is aimed at 18 to 30-year-olds – including their ‘pass the hand sanitiser challenge’.

Callum Sullivan, men’s president at Cambridge University Boat Club, said: “As elite rowers, the team must keep fit and healthy so that we can continue to train hard for the Boat Race 2021.

“With so many students now arriving in Cambridge to start their studies, it’s very important that we all follow the rules and wash our hands regularly, keep two metres apart, and wear face coverings.

“I strongly support the new campaign and really hope others do their bit to help get life back to normal and #CancelCOVID.”

The campaign highlights the importance of:

• Washing hands regularly with soap and warm water, or using hand sanitiser

• Keeping distance – staying at least two metres away from those you don’t live with, or where this really isn’t possible, one metre apart whilst taking extra precautions such as wearing a face covering

• Wearing a face covering when travelling on public transport and in shops, supermarkets and libraries, and when moving between classes or lectures at school or college

All of the videos can be watched on the county council’s YouTube channel, visit: Cambridgeshire County Council: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEelQnxt87jpUOYyjf6iADuO43sGWFFs3