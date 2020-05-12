“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed "high quality" food, business and retail destination at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement. Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare

A “vibrant and high quality” food, leisure and retail destination on the outskirts of Ely has been given the go ahead - with specific planning conditions in place to protect retailers in nearby town centres.

The development at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney will include retail, a cafe and a micro-brewery. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement. The development at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney will include retail, a cafe and a micro-brewery. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.

The development at Harlock’s Farm in Stuntney is described as “an enticing small-scale destination” which will have a variety of businesses, shops, a cafe and even a micro-brewery on site.

But it will need to comply with planning conditions which specify that produce sold must come from the farm, the site can only accommodate specific kinds of shops and services within a certain amount of space dedicated to retail.

For the first three years in business, it is also unable to accommodate tenants who were previously trading in the district’s town centres.

A report to the planning committee said: “As this would be a unique facility, and the first in the district, a careful approach was taken to ensure that the local centres of Ely, Soham and Littleport would not be adversely affected and remain resilient.”

The retail and destination development at Harlocks Farm, Stuntney is expected to attract visitors both local and further afield. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement. The retail and destination development at Harlocks Farm, Stuntney is expected to attract visitors both local and further afield. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.

While the proposals were approved by councillors on May 6, the conditions were put in place after an independent retail consultant was concerned about the impact the development would have on town centres.

Following a number of meetings between the applicant, East Cambs planners and other consultants, the report said: “These conditions are considered sufficient to make the development acceptable and to ensure that the local centres of Ely, Littleport and Soham are safeguarded.”

It added: “The proposal would offer and contribute a unique experience to all visitors and tourists visiting the area whilst complementing the existing retail and leisure facilities within the local centres, and therefore boosting economy and tourism.”

The conditions also state there needs to be a dedicated amount of space for crafts people to make goods sold on site.

The development would be located off the A142 at Soham Road between The Old Hall and Barcham Trees.

To make way space for the four buildings needed for the retail space, agricultural buildings will be knocked down. There will also be a play area and another farm building, which is currently an office, will be converted into WC facilities.