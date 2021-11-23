Church can make improvements thanks to £2,700 grant
- Credit: Countess Free Church
An Ely church can now make a number of improvements thanks to a £2,700 grant.
Countess Free Church, on Chapel Street, is improving its historic buildings for continued use in the 21st Century.
The update is made possible with the aid of a grant of £2,700 provided by Cambridgeshire Historic Churches Trust.
The church is having new bi-fold doors fitted under the balcony area - enabling a separate room to be created.
There will also be glazing added to the doors from the front lobby into this same sanctuary area, enabling all visitors to the building to be able to see in.
Rev Karl Relton, minister of the church, said: “The grant will improve the way we use the buildings, and make it possible for more groups to benefit.
“It feels like our church sanctuary area is one of Ely’s best kept secrets. We want to open that up!”, he added.
The Trust offers grants and loans to help congregations look after their historic places of worship.